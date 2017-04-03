ACM Awards 2017: Take a look at the fashion!

The 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards brought out the best singers of the genre and the best fashion on Sunday, April 2.

From classic looks like Faith Hill’s to odes to spring like Kelsea Ballerini’s, the ladies of country outdid themselves as they took the stage in Las Vegas.

Not only did we see a lot of florals on the carpet, we saw a spectrum of silhouettes including intricate cutouts showing off curves and trendy sheer bodices.

The color we spotted frequently was a seafoam green that’s sure to be popular the rest of the year. At the same time, we have to give shoutouts to the fresh, clean-cut looks, belonging to gals like newcomer Tegan Marie. Armed with smokey make-up and effervescent energy, the women of country supplied the most glamour of the night.

Take a look at the 10 looks from our list to see if your favorites made the cut.