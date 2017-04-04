In a tone that’s much more Shawn Mendes than Kaleo, singer-songwriter Matt Maeson floats comfortably through his latest six-track EP, Who Killed Matt Maeson. The Virginia native spent most of his adolescence traveling to high-security prisons with his family’s performing ministry, an undeniably unique experience for a young artist. This strange, mysterious upbringing plays into Maeson’s songwriting, as much of the EP skews towards questions of self-doubt and pleas for redemption. Though his background is compelling, Who Killed Matt Maeson is a largely unsuccessful attempt at an edgier version of what basically every singer-songwriter on the radio is doing right now.

The first listen to this EP will likely conjure up comparisons to X Ambassadors or Grizfolk, both semi-successful bands who take an alternative approach to the widely popularized folk-rock blend. Additional listens, should you be interested, will probably recall an eerie and inexplicable similarity in warbly vocal technique to Latin pop star Enrique Iglesias if he suddenly decided to sing acoustic ballads. It’s been argued that Maeson could be the next Tyler Joseph, a remarkable songwriter with an ability to portray immense emotional depth through aerobic melodies and meaningful lyrics. If this EP is the full extent of Maeson’s artistry, the comparison seems out of reach.

There are moments, like the understated “Tribulation,” that demonstrate Maeson could be more than just another white male artist with a guitar and something to prove. But there’s an air of melancholy and despair throughout Who Killed Matt Maeson that feels contrived and greedy. Maeson is searching for retribution for his past mistakes and validation for his reformed demeanor —admirable, sure, but how far can that take you before it becomes a tactic for capitalistic gain? Singer-songwriters thrive on honesty, but is this story too personal to use as a propeller in the journey to pop stardom?

For some reason, it feels right that the most popular song on this EP is called “Cringe.” Artists should never be stifled in their self-expression. But if the only way to feel justified in that expression happens to implicate the lives of others in the process, it will make listeners cringe.

Who Killed Matt Maeson is out now on Neon Gold Records.