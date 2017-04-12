Police detain Tyga after leaving Hollywood nightclub

Police detain Tyga after leaving Hollywood nightclub
April 12 13:00 2017

Police detained Tyga after he left a Hollywood nightclub on Tuesday night. Apparently he was pulled over by Los Angeles police officers, but news has risen since then.

According to US Weekly, LAPD stated that the rapper was not arrested. They issued a statement Wednesday morning regarding the incident.

“Today around 1:30 this morning in Hollywood division on Selma and Cherokee, Hollywood division officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had paper plates,” the statement read. “Officers decided to conduct a field sobriety test. However, due to all the paparazzi at the location, officers decided to transfer Mr. Stevenson to Hollywood station,” they said. “He passed the field sobriety test and was released. He was cited for a minor traffic violation.”

Originally it was reported that he was taken into custody after running a stop sign and having no license plate. It was also said that the 27-year-old was handcuffed and taken to the police station. But we now know that is false.

Tyga told paparazzi why he was detained and that his Mercedes G Wagon was brand new. He even posted on his personal Instagram photos of him modeling his new whip earlier that day.

Gucci mamba

A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on





1 Comment

  1. RedLady4Justive
    April 12, 19:37 #1 RedLady4Justive

    Good job on the article. No typos, answered all the questions a reader might have. You should have a long and fruitful career reporting and writing.

