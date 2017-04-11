PowerBar Clean Whey

PowerBar Clean Whey

CountdownCountdown

PowerBar powers athletes of all types by bringing them together and providing convenient, nutrient dense and great tasting energy to play on and off the field. NEW PowerBar Clean Whey products feature cleaner ingredient labels with fast absorbing whey protein isolate and fewer artificial ingredients.

PowerBar is offering one lucky winner the opportunity to take home a sampling of PowerBar’s Clean Whey Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Bars! These bars are a high protein, low net carb alternative to the traditional protein bar, with no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. Plus the winner will receive a $150 Visa Gift Card!

Contest Range: USA (50 states)

Prize: One (1) winners will receive a $150 Visa Gift Card and 10 PowerBar Clean Whey Protein Bars = $175 value

Sponsor: PowerBar

Number of Winners: 1

Multiple entries allowed





view more articles

Related Articles

Win a Copy of Amilia K Spicer’s ‘Wow and Flutter’ CD!

Win a Copy of Amilia K Spicer’s ‘Wow and Flutter’ CD!

Petmate Replendish® Gravity Collection Feeder and Waterer

Petmate Replendish® Gravity Collection Feeder and Waterer

Win a Signed Copy of Janet Blair’s ‘Songs for the Waiting’

Win a Signed Copy of Janet Blair’s ‘Songs for the Waiting’

write a comment

1 Comment

  1. Anonymous
    April 22, 10:15 #1 Anonymous

    Thanks

    Reply to this comment

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.