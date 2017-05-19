There are more people coming out now and saying that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did not have a concussion last season after his wife, Gisele Bündchen, said in an interview that he did.

The NFL and football fans everywhere were caught off guard earlier this week when Bündchen spoke on CBS This Morning and said that her husband, who is one of the game’s most famous stars, had a history of concussions and suffered one in 2016.

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen reveals husband Tom Brady had unreported concussions (Video)

The league, which has come under fire many times in the past over this very subject, was quick to respond to Bündchen’s revelation with a statement that read in part, “We have reviewed all reports relating to Tom Brady from the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants and certified athletic trainer spotters who worked at Patriots’ home and away 2016 season games as well as club injury reports that were sent to the league office. There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms.”

And now, Brady’s own agent is saying that his client did not suffer a concussion last season.

“Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year,” Don Yee told ESPN on Friday. “Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it’s obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health.”

So if he never had a concussion then why would Gisele say that?

Well it’s important to remember that while she is not a doctor, we don’t know what kind of conversations the couple has had behind closed doors. Perhaps maybe Brady said something or did something that made her panic and think he did. We just don’t know because the Pats signal caller hasn’t made any public comments thus far about whether he did or not and he probably won’t, which means we may never know. But one thing that’s almost certain is that the league and fans alike will probably keep a more watchful eye on him now every time he takes a hit this season.