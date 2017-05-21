Soundgarden was scheduled to headline the Rock on the Range Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio until the tragic passing of frontman Chris Cornell on May 18, just one day before the band’s Friday night show. Bands and fans alike mourned Cornell’s death this weekend.

In honor of Cornell, fellow grunge rockers Bush performed “Black Hole Sun” at the festival, one of Soundgarden’s most iconic songs.

Corey Taylor, frontman of Slipknot and Stone Sour, also paid tribute to the rock star, performing a powerful acoustic version of “Hunger Strike.”

Taylor also performed a rendition of Soundgarden’s “Outshined” with Stone Sour. “[Chris Cornell] was one of my favorite singers,” said Taylor. “He was one of my all time favorite songwriters.”

The band Live paid their respects as well with a cover of “I Am The Highway.”

The official Rock on the Range Facebook page also posted this video featuring Cornell’s “Black Hole Sun” vocals.