Bella Thorne and Scott Disick were spotted out and getting pretty cozy before leaving a club together in Los Angeles on Monday night. However, things don’t seem to be serious, at least for Disick who was out the very next day with another woman.

The Daily Mail reported that the 33-year-old reality star was out on a date with the 19-year-old Shake It Up actress at a tequila bar in West Hollywood. The duo then hit up Nice Guy and the Peppermint Club and left in Disick’s car around 1:30 a.m. But whatever happened between them was short-lived because just a few hours later Disick was seen walking around town Tuesday afternoon with a mystery blonde.

As for Thorne, well she was busy sharing some sexy Snapchats, in which her nipple was exposed, while Disick was hanging out with that other woman.

So what does Scott’s ex and the mother of his children think of all this?

“Kourtney couldn’t care less who Scott is photographed with,” a source told Yahoo Celebrity. “She’s over him and has moved on.”

Disick recently declared on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that he has a sex addition.