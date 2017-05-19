Following his split from Lauren Bushnell, former Bachelor Ben Higgins has broken his silence about their breakup and said he’s having a difficult time with it.

Higgins spoke about it on his podcast with fellow Bachelor star Ashley Iaconetti saying, “It’s hard to say goodbye to somebody that you spent so much time with and it’s hard to say goodbye to somebody that you really did believe was the one for you.”

While he added that the heartbreak he’s experiencing is “still fresh,” he did admit that their breakup was inevitable and something they bith saw coming.

“I think, mutually, Lauren and I saw that life was getting more difficult,” the 29-year-old said. “I would say the joy that we felt toward our relationship at the beginning was — for some reason — slipping away and we were both working very hard to bring that joy back. And it just never seemed to get there. So, it was a long time coming, but it wasn’t necessarily like we dragged it out.”

As we reported, Higgins and Bushnell announced their breakup in a joint statement on Monday, May 15, which read: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways. We feel fortunate for the time we had together and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”