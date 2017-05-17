Google truly controls your world now.

Today “Google it” took on a new meaning for iPhone users as Google announced that it was bringing its product, Google Assistant to the platform.

“Today, I’m excited to announce that Google Assistant is available for iPhone,” VP of Engineering Assistant Scott Huffman said.

With the new Google Home system many iPhone users were faced with the dilemma of choosing between their phone and modernizing their world. Instead of losing countless users, Apple has created a dedicated Google app, now available in the App Store, which launched today.

Smart move. The more people try out the Google Assistant, the more people will switch to Android, buy a Google Home, etc. https://t.co/2iho3m7wri — Ry Crist (@rycrist) May 17, 2017

According to Tech Crunch, Google Assistant is superior to Siri, not only as an assistant, but in the fact it lets you ask complex questions and control connected devices, with new partnerships added regularly.

In addition to the iPhone app, Assistant is getting some upgrades as well, including a keyboard and many new languages.

Google Assistant is getting a keyboard input for times when you can’t use your voice. — Derek Ross (@derekmross) May 17, 2017

Google Assistant is also coming to other languages: French, Japanese, Brazilian Portuguese, and soon other languages including Italian. #IO17 — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) May 17, 2017

And of course, there’s the basic connectivity demand for amusement –

I can’t wait to control my Chromecast via Google Assistant on my iPhone!!!! #Googleio2017 — Cherlynn Low (@CherlynnLow) May 17, 2017

The new app requires iOS 9.1 or later and is compatible with the following devices –