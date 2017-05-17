Google Assistant, iPhone

Google truly controls your world now.

Today “Google it” took on a new meaning for iPhone users as Google announced that it was bringing its product, Google Assistant to the platform.

“Today, I’m excited to announce that Google Assistant is available for iPhone,” VP of Engineering Assistant Scott Huffman said.

With the new Google Home system many iPhone users were faced with the dilemma of choosing between their phone and modernizing their world. Instead of losing countless users, Apple has created a dedicated Google app, now available in the App Store,  which launched today.

According to Tech Crunch,  Google Assistant is superior to Siri, not only as an assistant, but in the fact it lets you ask complex questions and control connected devices, with new partnerships added regularly.

In addition to the iPhone app, Assistant is getting some upgrades as well, including a keyboard and many new languages.

And of course, there’s the basic connectivity demand for amusement –

The new app requires iOS 9.1 or later and is compatible with the following devices –

  • iPhone
  • iPad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G
  • iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (3rd generation)
  • iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (4th generation)
  • iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular
  • iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular
  • iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular
  • iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular
  • iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular
  • iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular
  • 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
  • 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
  • iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation)

