A judge in Minnesota has ruled on who the official heirs of Prince’s massive estate will be.

More than a year after the musician’s death, ABC News noted that District Court Judge Kevin Eide ruled on Thursday, May 18, that the Purple Rain star’s estate, valued to be hundreds of millions of dollars, will go to his six siblings.

“The heirs of the estate are determined to be Omarr Baker, Alfred Jackson, Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson, John R. Nelson and Tyka Nelson,” Judge Eide wrote in the filing made public on Friday.

Appeals from others claiming heirship were rejected and they have since filed appeals. The assets of Prince’s estate will be distributed via a court order and will not affect the pending appeals.

Prince died at his Paisley Park home on April 21, 2016, leaving those in the music industry as well as his many fans shocked and saddened. The medical examiner later concluded that he died of an accidental opioid overdose.

At the time of the singer’s death he did not have a will.