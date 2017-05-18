The man who was busted for trespassing on Kylie Jenner’s property may have been even more dangerous than the reality star thought as police now say he has confessed to murder.

TMZ reported that law enforcement officials in Anaheim, California, have said that Marvin Magallanes, 25, has turned himself in and confessed to killing a homeless man earlier this year. On top of that, police have also connected him to the murder of another homeless person in 2016.

Magallanes is the man who tried to crash his vehicle through the security gate at Jenner’s old Calabasas residence. E! News noted that he made a plea deal and was sentenced to 10 days in jail for that offense. Now though, after being booked on two counts of murder, he’s looking at much more time away.