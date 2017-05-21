In this week’s Must Watch Music Videos we have old favorites like MUSE, along with new favorites like Camila Cabello and Chance the Rapper.

Good morning! Happy Monday! No? Ok, sorry. In any case, welcome to this week’s edition of our Must Watch Music Videos. We have an exciting lineup this go-round, with artist representing a wide range of genres.

If you watched the Billboard Music Awards last night and felt like pretty much every award went to the same five people, (you’re right and also) you may be looking for a change of pace today. Though a couple nominees make appearances on our list here, the winners are surprisingly absent. Maybe they knew they would be too busy this weekend to be releasing new videos. Who knows. In any case, what we have here is a list of great clips that are not yet played out.

So kick back and check out some – potentially new to you – tunes. We have old favorites like MUSE this week, along with new favorites like Camila Cabello and Chance the Rapper. However, we also have some British rock, alien love and apocalyptic work happening. So don’t worry, we’re sure your boss won’t mind if you’re just a little late today. Take a few minutes to cozy up with your coffee and our Must Watch Music Videos.