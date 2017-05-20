Pippa Middleton, 33, the younger sister of Catherine (Kate), Duchess of Cambridge, stole her sister’s spotlight on May 20 when she married her fiancé, millionaire financier James Matthews, 41, in an elegant, almost royal wedding at an ancient village church near Bucklebury.

Pippa arrived to the wedding with her father in a vintage 1951 Jaguar Mk V convertible shortly before heavy rainfall that lasted for the duration of the 45 minute ceremony.

Strict security was in place and the villagers were told not to speak with the press on the day of the wedding, according to the BBC.

The wedding was attended by royalty including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as Prince Harry. Also present was her brother, James Middleton, and her parents, Michael and Carole.

Pippa chose not to pick Kate as a bridesmaid in fear that she may upstage her on her big day, according to Daily Mail. The Duchess instead acted as an assistant by helping her sister with her wedding dress, a beautiful custom lace dress by British designer Giles Deacon. Deacon stated that he was “thrilled to work with Pippa on her wedding dress.”

Kate wore a light pink dress with a matching hat fashioned by designer Alexander McQueen.

The royal children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, played roles in the wedding as page boy and bridesmaid respectively. The adorable children grabbed media attention worldwide as they sported their gold and white outfits. Kate worried that her children would not behave during the ceremony, but to her pleasant surprise, they minded their manners and carried out their duties perfectly.

Eyes are now on Prince Harry for the next royal wedding, who is soon expected to propose to his American actress girlfriend, Meghan Markle.