Ruby Rose threw a ton of shade at Katy Perry via social media to let the pop star know exactly how she feels about her new song “Swish Swish.”

Rose took to Twitter on Friday morning and went in hard on Perry.

“’Purposeful poop’ to ‘bomb a petit’ to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make ‘Wit..I mean ‘fetch’ happen,” she wrote without spelling out the entire word “Witness” which is the name of Perry’s new album.

"Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean "fetch" happen. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

“Swish Swish” features Nicki Minaj and when one of the rapper’s fans wrote back, “Ok but dont bring nicki into this.” Rose said that Minaj’s part was the only part of the song that sounded good and called the rest a “mess.”

@ROMANZOLANZSKI Not gonna lie Nicki is great on it and basically the only part that doesn't sound a mess — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

Ouch!

If you’re wondering where all this “bad blood” is coming from well that’ exactly it. Judging by the lyrics, many think that “Swish Swish” is Perry’s response to Swift’s hit “Bad Blood.” Rose is a super close with Swift and a faithful member of her squad, so we can’t be too surprised that she would blast Katy’s song.

But the Australian actress didn’t stop there and took a few more shots at the “Chained to a Rhythm” singer, even questioning her political activism.

I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

Rose then said that she is simply doing what she always does and ended things with one final dig at Perry’s music.

I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That's not new. You have to follow your ❤️ — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017