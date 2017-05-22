After news broke that both Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer would be leaving SNL, Sasheer Zamata also quietly left the show after the season 42 finale on May 20.

Zamata became a full-time cast member in 2014 when producers were pressured to add a black female to their roster. She quickly became a popular member of the cast known for her impersonations of Rihanna, Michelle Obama and Diana Ross.

Unlike Moynihan and Bayer, Zamata has not made a public statement on her departure from the show. She did, however, share a photo from her final episode on Instagram.

Wow. What a fantastic end to a fantastic season, thanks SNL ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sasheer Zamata (@thesheertruth) on May 21, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Zamata previously told EW, “I feel like I’ve definitely become a better writer since working on the show.”

The actress released her first stand-up special, Pizza Mind, in March.