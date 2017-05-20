The season 42 finale of Saturday Night Live airing May 20 will be the last episode for two long time cast members. Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer will both be leaving the show after this season.

After nine seasons with SNL, Moynihan told E! News that he is “so scared” to leave. “It was the best. That’s all I wanted to do.”

He was known on the show for his impersonations of Chris Christie and Guy Fieri as well as recurring characters like “Drunk Uncle.”

Moynihan’s departure from the show seemed almost inevitable after CBS picked up Me, Myself & I for the fall 2017 season, a comedy series in which he is set to star. The show will follow the life of an inventor named Alex over the course of 50 years. Moynihan will play 40-year-old Alex in present day.

Me, Myself & I will also star Jack Dylan Grazer, John Larroquette, Brian Unger, Jaleel White, Kelen Coleman, Skylar Gray, Christopher Paul Richards, Mandell Maughan, Sharon Lawrence and Reylynn Caster.

Vanessa Bayer, the longest serving current female on SNL, will also be leaving the show, ending her seven season long run with the series. According to The New York Daily News, her contract with the show has expired.

Bayer impersonated Miley Cyrus on the show as well as the Weekend Update correspondent, Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy.

She is also known for her SNL roles as Rachel on Friends and Nikki in the movie Trainwreck.

Kenan Thompson remains the most tenured SNL cast member and will be completing his 14th season.

The final episode of the season will be hosted by Dwayne Johnson alongside special musical guest, Katy Perry.