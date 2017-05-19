A bombshell lawsuit filed against Steve Harvey has accused the comedian of torture, child endangerment, kidnapping and “soul murdering” among other things.

The suit was filed by a woman named Essie Berry, who told TMZ that she is not an attorney but rather a “civil rights activist” for Harvey’s ex-wife, Mary L. Vaughn.

Court documents obtained by ET allege that while the Harvey and Vaughn were married between 1996 to 2005, Harvey subjected her to “prolonged torture with the infliction of severe mental pain and suffering.”

Those docs go on to claim that the talk show host “brainwashed” Vaughn and caused her “severe emotional distress” which led to “attempted suicide and self-medicating.”

She is suing him for alleged child endangerment, torture, kidnapping, breach of contract, conspiracy against rights, intentional infliction of emotional distress and “soul murdering.” Vaughn is seeking $60 million in damages.

Harvey has said that the accusations against him are not true and his lawyer, Brandon Williams, released the following statement.

“Mr. Harvey vehemently denies any allegations set forth in the lawsuit. The Complaint is meritless, frivolous and the allegations are completely false. We will vigorously defend/counterclaim against the Complaint.”

It hasn’t been a good two weeks for Harvey. Last Thursday, a harsh email of rules sent to The Steve Harvey Show staffers earlier this year began circulating on the internet. Harvey later admitted that he wrote the letter, but said he would not apologize for it making him the butt of many jokes via social media.