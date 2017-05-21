Good morning and happy Sunday! We are heading down to the wire with our favorite shows going on their summer breaks soon. But have no fear because we still have plenty for you to watch tonight on TV, including a lot of finales from FOX, CBS and more.

It is the season finale of America’s Funniest Home Videos before the Billboard Music Awards.

Don’t miss out on catching AMC for the season finale of Into The Badlands.

Bravo has new episodes of The Real Housewives of the Potomac and Invite Only Cabo.

CBS has two episodes of 60 Minutes followed by the season finales of Madam Secretary and Elementary.

E! has new episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and What Happens at the Abbey.

Food Network has new episodes of Food Network Star and Iron Chef Gauntlet.

FOX has the season finales of Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, Making History and Family Guy.

Head over to HBO for new episodes of The Leftovers, Silicon Valley and Veep.

NBC is new with Dateline NBC and the season finale of Shades of Blue.

Showtime has two new episodes of Twin Peaks.

Starz has new episodes of The White Princess and American Gods.

Syfy is brand new with the season finale of 12 Monkeys.