Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington commits suicide

Chester Bennington, 41, hanged himself in an apparent suicide, and his body was found at a private home in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles this morning (Thursday, July 20). Best known for being the lead singer of Linkin Park and Stone Temple Pilots, he was a legend in the music industry. He leaves behind six children from his two marriages.

He also leaves behind model Talinda Ann Bentley his wife of the past 12 years, and the mother of three of his children.

Tragically, Bennington was a very close friend of Chris Cornell from the 90s superband Soundgarden, who also hanged himself in May. At his funeral, Chester and Linkin Park guitarist Brad Delson performed Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’.

The singer had a history of drug and alcohol abuse, but there is no evidence that they were contributing factors.

The shocking news is being absorbed by friends, professional associates and fans of the passionate singer.

Very sad news.

