OJ Simpson Released on Parole

OJ Simpson has been granted parole after nine years in prison, and he could be released as early as Oct. 1.

OJ Simpson, 70, faced the parole board and informed them that he didn’t intend to steal but “wish this would have never happened.”

He made his appearance via video conference from Lovelock Correctional Facility in Nevada, (where he’s serving his sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping).

Simpson expressed remorse, claiming that he has been humbled by his nine years behind bars. He was sentenced to prison in 2007 after being convicted for a botched robbery in Las Vegas, when he led a group of men into a hotel and casino to steal sports memorabilia at gunpoint. He contended the memorabilia and other personal items belonged to him.

Simpson said today, “I take full responsibility.”

In attempting to explain how the crime had happened, he the board that some “some guys” were trying to “fence” his personal belongings in Vegas

“As a perfect storm we all ended up in Las Vegas, you know? I was there for a wedding and the property was there.”

‘Of course I would like to get the property.’ He told me the names of what he thought were the people in the room, and I realized these are friends of mine. You know? Actually guys who helped me move, helped me move and store some of this stuff.”

“When I came into the room I noticed spread out everywhere was my personal property.”

“The only thing I saw that was on display that wasn’t mine was some baseballs, and I made it clear to everybody those are not mine. All I want is my property. … I wasn’t there to steal from anybody.”

“I would never, ever pull a weapon,” he said.

When a board member asked him if he still thought the property was his, Simpson said: “It’s been ruled legally by the state of California that it was my property and they’ve given it to me.”

Simpson, without irony, assured the Parole Board that he would do will under Parole Conditions since “I’m not a guy who lived a criminal life.”