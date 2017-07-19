Ed Sheeran Deletes His Twitter Over GoT Cameo

English Indiepop singer Ed Sheeran has been having a rough time of it on twitter lately.

First there was the threat to leave twitter back on July 4 because people on the social media platform are just plain mean. You can check out CBS coverage of the imminent threat to the tweetverse here

Considering the slavish coverage of the 26 year old superpopstar (is he reinventing stardom?) one might think that the normal lightning round of evil coming from twitter trolldom could be ignored, or at least taken in stride. But Sheeran’s appeal is largely based on his sensitivity.

Even Lady Gaga weighed in to defend him during his first round of the twitter blues.

(And, honestly, who hasn’t had a moment or two wandering through Dante’s seventh tweet of Hell without thinking the world might be better off without so much vitriol?)

Sheeran seemed to mellow out.

But then the soulful ginger made an appearance on the Season 7 premier of HBO’s Game of Thrones episode: Dragon Stone.

He isn’t the first musician cameo appearance on the global television phenomenon: Coldplay drummer Will Champion and Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol have also popped into the world of Westeros for a walkabout.

Interestingly, his cameo came about mostly because of one of the young stars of the show, Maisie Williams. She’s been a superfan for years and the show’s producers thought it would be nice to surprise her with a cameo scene featuring her character.

But twitter apparently threw up a little in its mouth when Sheeran’s cameo made a blatant cameo-like reference to his career. (He was cast as a singer/songwriter traveling with a group of rather likable Lannister soldiers)

Ensue epic meanness and chaos.

Then Sheeran did the unthinkable. The horrifying. He committed the last act of a person at the end of their rope.

He quit twitter.

Well, kind of. He quit for a few soul shriveling hours. Then he came back onto the platform.

With a minor difference

All of his tweets since April 2015 on the @edsheeran account have been removed and the singer’s more than 19 million followers have been reduced to less than 2,000.

How long till all 19 million of them follow the young superstar again? We’re betting not too long.

Stay tuned.