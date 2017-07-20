Ryan Phillippe, the star of television series ‘Shooter’, spent his weekend in the emergency room hospitalized for a broken leg. The injury is expected to force adjustments to the production schedule of the USA drama, but no delays.

The actor tweeted, “I didn’t injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of ‘Shooter.’ I was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on Sunday,”

Without telling exactly how it happened, Phillippe also said. “My leg is badly broken and required surgical attention, but I will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be.”

Ryan Phillippe, who looks amazing at 42, posted photos to Instagram of his leg up in a hospital bed saying: “not where/how I wanna b.”

Which is easy to agree with. He’s currently filming the thriller “Shooter,” in which he plays ex-Marine marksman Bob Lee Swagger.

In fact, the second season of “Shooter” is set to premiere Tuesday, leaving Paramount Television to adjust the show’s production schedule to allow Ryan’s leg to heal. When the freak accident happened, the production was working on episode nine (leaving only the final tenth episode to wrap.) The company is still expected to finish Aug. 3 and the full season will air on schedule.

“It’s a tough show to shoot,” he told Popsugar. “The last two weeks we’ve been in the desert, Palmdale, you know, in degrees over 110. And it’s a physical show, and I do all of my own stunts.”

After an outpouring of concern from fans on social media, he thoughtfully posted the full-length photo of him giving a thumbs upon Instagram.

“I’m going to be OK & I appreciate your concern,” he captioned it.

Here’s wishing the star a speedy recovery and a gripping second season.

