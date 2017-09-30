David S. Pumpkins is getting his own animated half-hour special

Any questions?

It was only a year ago when we were first introduced to David S. Pumpkins on the incredibly popular Saturday Night Live sketch “Haunted Elevator.” Taking place in a theme park ride, a couple embarks on a spooky elevator only to find most of the floors are inhabited by David S. Pumpkins — an eccentric, yet not all that scary man who repeatedly dances to the same song along with his skeleton sidekicks.

Watch the video here if you haven’t already seen it, and watch it again if you have because it’s pretty great:

The sketch was an instant hit. Tom Hank’s plays the character perfectly, somehow managing to pull off being adorable and odd while, all the while, not being scary.

Attention has now recently turned as to how Saturday Night Live could possibly top themselves this year. It was assumed Hanks would return to portray the character in some fashion, especially given his Twitter post from Sept. 14, but details were not exact until now.

NBC is going all in with David S. Pumpkins by giving him his own Halloween special. It will be a half-hour long and animated. Hanks will return to voice Pumpkins, of course, as will Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan, who played the skeletons. Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) will also have a voice-over role.

In a press release via NBC Universal, “Set in a small suburban town on All Hallows’ Eve, the special centers on David Pumpkins and his skeleton sidekicks who show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween, answering none of their questions along the way.”

RELATED: Tom Hanks is America’s favorite movie star, says new poll

The Special is being produced by Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios.

I can’t speak for all of you, but I really want this is great. Granted, SNL sketches haven’t always had the greatest success when trying to expand out of their original format — apart from Waynes World, that is — but this sounds like it could be a lot of fun.

The special will air on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 11:30 p.m. EST.

What do you think of this news? Is a full David S. Pumpkins special too much, or are you going to be watching it? And what do you think of the choice to make it animated? Let us know in the comments below.