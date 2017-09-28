‘IT: Chapter Two’ announces release date

Pennywise the Dancing Clown will be returning soon.

Warner Bros. and New Line recently announced that It: Chapter Two will be released on Sept. 6, 2019.

Considering the film smashed box office records for September, it is probably a smart move to have Chapter 2 release the same month.

Gary Dauberman is already been hired to write the second film (he also wrote the first film) and it is expected that director of It Andres Muschietti will return to direct.

It has currently grossed over $270 million domestically and is closing in on $500 million worldwide. It is expected that the second installment of the series will have very similar success.

The second chapter will look to focus on some backstory about the origin of Pennywise and could really expand the multi-verse that was set forth by Stephen King’s famous books.

The film is set to take place 27 years after the first film and focusing on the same characters from The Losers Club as they continue to tangle with Pennywise.

