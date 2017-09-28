Jon Cozart, The Impish and Talented Online Puck

In a star-making performance, YouTube musical comedy star Jon Cozart was the host of the 2017 Streamy Awards. While many people were really introduced to him during that awards show, it’s just the tip of the iceberg. He started out on his YouTube channel Paint with “Share the Love (Original Ukelele)” in 2010.

A little over a year later, in 2011, he had a viral hit with “Harry Potter in 99 seconds.” He combines pop a capella with a satirical sense of humor; his sly jokes would probably sting more if he didn’t sing like an angel.

Jon’s fame increased in 2012 when he was auditioning for Glee, but sadly, he didn’t quite make the final cut and continued making YouTube videos. One could say this was a win for everyone who loves his creative mash-ups and Disney song parodies, however.

He’s went to the University of Texas to major in film, or as he once put it, “studying to be unemployed.” He had to do a juggling act to keep up with his classwork and his YouTube videos, but Jon continued to produce content both for his main channel Paint, and his other channel Paintchips, which he uses for vlogging, and also to interact with his subscribers and reply to his fans.

Shortly after graduating, he had a well-reviewed one-man show called Laughter Ever After at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2015, performing all of his YouTube musical comedy hits on stage. It was a success, despite some technical difficulties, because Jon just sang and told stories for the audience until everything was working.

Jon Cozart was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on April 26, 1992, into a For the astrologically inclined, that makes him a Taurus. He was dating blogger Shannon Berry in 2014-2015, but is currently single, y’all. Just watch out, his father used to be a pastor, and we all know what those preacher’s boys can be like.