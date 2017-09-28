Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer diagnosis on Twitter

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I am one of them,” Julia Louis-Dryfus’ post on Twitter reads.

The Emmy history making actress just shared this with her fans who are already giving an amazing outpouring of support.

Best of luck with your fight! Tell it to "get out!" pic.twitter.com/jKgKbBaGyP — Nolan Mainguy (@NolanMainguy) September 28, 2017

Breast cancer survivor Christina Applegate, who had a double mastectomy in 2008 has reached out as well.

Mama, find me. Let’s talk if you want — christina applegate (@1capplegate) September 28, 2017

The Veep star took a moment to support universal health care in her post saying,