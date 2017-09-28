Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer diagnosis on Twitter

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I am one of them,” Julia Louis-Dryfus’ post on Twitter reads.

The Emmy history making actress just shared this with her fans who are already giving an amazing outpouring of support.

Breast cancer survivor Christina Applegate, who had a double mastectomy in 2008 has reached out as well.

The Veep star took a moment to support universal health care in her post saying,

The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family, and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. 

The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

http://thecelebritycafe.com/2017/09/julia-louis-dreyfus-reveals-breast-cancer-diagnosis-twitter/#comment

Angela Corry

Managing Editor

I am a writer at heart, boss by nature and the managing editor of TheCelebrityCafe.com.