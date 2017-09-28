Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio reuniting to create Teddy Roosevelt biopic

Get the Oscars ready now, folks.

Sixth time’s the charm, right? Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio — one of Hollywood’s favorite director/actor pairs — have just signed on together to create a Teddy Roosevelt biopic, entitled Roosevelt, for Appian Way and Sikelia Productions.

Martin and Leo have worked together on numerous projects in the past, dating back to 2002 with Gangs of New York. They also teamed up on The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street and a short 16 minute film called The Audition. Watch this clip from The Wolf of Wall Street to remind you how good the two can be when working together (warning – there’s language):

While a biopic about the 26th President of the United States is bound to be a little more, ahem, serious than Wolf of Wall Street, this seems to have awards written all over it. The Aviator was a biopic, and that ended up taking home five oscars (not for Leo, of course, who inexplicably didn’t win one until 2015 for The Revenant).

Not much else is known about the project at this point. We don’t know what part of Roosevelt’s life the film will cover — there’s a lot to chose from, and it’s likely Scorsese will find one area to focus on rather than trying to cover the entire thing — or when the film will be released.

🚨 Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are teaming up for a Teddy Roosevelt biopic, their 6th collaboration🚨 pic.twitter.com/nc2BcTi7cj — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 26, 2017

We do know, however, that the screenplay is seemingly being written by a man named Scott Bloom, his first Hollywood credit. For all we know Scott Bloom is an alter-ego that’s actually Scorsese. It wouldn’t be the first time this has happened in Hollywood, as Steven Soderbergh does it on, like, every movie he makes.

But the extent of our knowledge stops there. Scorsese’s last film, Silence (which is incredible and you should totally go back to watch if you haven’t seen it already), didn’t do great numbers at the box office, so it makes sense why Scorsese would want to team up with DiCaprio again. Scorsese is also currently working on his crime drama The Irishman, which will be released on Netflix and stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. We’re pretty excited for that one too.

And by the way, what’s the status of that Joker origin movie they were allegedly attached to? It looks like Roosevelt might bury that project under the rug, and we are totally 110% okay with that.