NYC pop artist Lachi releases new single, “Living A Lie (feat. Styles P)”

New York City recording artist and songwriter Lachi’s electronic fused pop music has been finding its way into mainstream media as of late. Featured in such outlets such as Oprah Radio NPR, CBS Radio, National Television and Indie Film, Lachi’s unique warm style to music adds a much needed depth to popular music.

Her latest single does precisely that. On “Living A Lie,” Lachi incorporates a great dance and EDM feel to the music with the help of hip hop star Styles P. The track pulsates with a raw kind of energy as the soothing R&B vibe and inviting, soulful great electronic ambient beats give this highly atmospheric music its catchy, upbeat feel. With a charged electronic vibe, this driven sound combines the vocal harmonies that duel it out to create an invigorating dance music style. The lively music and enthused vocals harness a tantalizing beat that features the hip hop style of Style P that definitely adds a dynamic hip hop edge to the overall gravitating beats.

Singer-songwriter Lachi showcases a lot of class and stance, as her music speaks about empowerment on her latest release, “Living A Lie.” Quite an ambitious feat, Lachi seems driven to add her own personal touch to EDM/pop music everywhere, creating a musical style that is uniquely all her own.