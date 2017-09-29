Pro soccer player, 3X Olympian Tobin Heath talks about her love of the game

Tobin Heath

Soccer star Tobin Heath is someone who is a self-proclaimed lover of life.  Her positive attitude, athletic ability and competitive spirit have taken her a long way. She currently plays professionally for the Portland Thorns.

Heath grew up in New Jersey to a Christian family as one of four children.  She began playing soccer when she was four.  She went on to play in champion teams and she was a three-time Parade All-American in soccer.  When college beckoned, she became a Tar Heel at UNC where she finished her college career with 19 goals and 32 assists and a degree in Communications.

She has participated in the last three Olympics and is a two-time gold medalist and FIFA Women’s World Cup silver and gold medalist.  The United States Soccer Federation called her “perhaps the USA’s most skillful player” and she was voted U.S. women’s Player of the Year in 2016.

Tobin Heath spoke with Michelle Tompkins in September 2017 for TheCelebrityCafe.com about her life, work, love of soccer, having her likeness used in the EA Sports’ FIFA video game, why she likes the Invisible Edge of Dailies Total contacts, advice to other athletes, what she likes to do for fun and more.

See full interview here:

Learn more about Tobin Heath here.

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than ten years experience with coverage in virtually every traditional and new media outlet. She is currently a communications and media strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University. She served as the Media Relations Manager for the Girl Scouts of the USA where she managed all media and talking points, created social media strategy, trained executives and donors and served as the organization’s primary spokesperson, participating in daily interviews with local, regional, and national media outlets. She managed the media for the Let Me Know internet safety and Cyberbullying prevention campaign with Microsoft, as well as Girl Scouts’ centennial Year of the Girl To Get Her There celebration in 2012, which yielded more than 800 million earned media impressions. In addition to her extensive media experience, Michelle worked as a talent agent in Los Angeles, California, as well contracting as a digital content developer and her writing has appeared in newspapers and online. She is passionate about television, theater, classic movies, all things food and in-home entertaining. While she has lived and worked in NYC for more than a decade, she is from suburban Sacramento and gets back there often to watch the San Francisco Giants on TV with her family.