Pro soccer player, 3X Olympian Tobin Heath talks about her love of the game

Soccer star Tobin Heath is someone who is a self-proclaimed lover of life. Her positive attitude, athletic ability and competitive spirit have taken her a long way. She currently plays professionally for the Portland Thorns.

Heath grew up in New Jersey to a Christian family as one of four children. She began playing soccer when she was four. She went on to play in champion teams and she was a three-time Parade All-American in soccer. When college beckoned, she became a Tar Heel at UNC where she finished her college career with 19 goals and 32 assists and a degree in Communications.

She has participated in the last three Olympics and is a two-time gold medalist and FIFA Women’s World Cup silver and gold medalist. The United States Soccer Federation called her “perhaps the USA’s most skillful player” and she was voted U.S. women’s Player of the Year in 2016.

Tobin Heath spoke with Michelle Tompkins in September 2017 for TheCelebrityCafe.com about her life, work, love of soccer, having her likeness used in the EA Sports’ FIFA video game, why she likes the Invisible Edge of Dailies Total contacts, advice to other athletes, what she likes to do for fun and more.

