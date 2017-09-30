There’s another ‘Men in Black’ movie still on the way, for some reason

Sometimes, Hollywood doesn’t know when to quit.

Men in Black is coming back. Sort of. Sony Pictures has just announced, and is now fast tracking, a spin-off Men in Black film that will be released in summer of 2019. You heard correctly, this is a spin-off and Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones will not be starring in the film (although we’re betting on 2016 Ghostbusters style of cameos).

The screen-play is being written by Iron Man collaborators Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

While the film will seemingly not feature Smith or Jones in it, they will acknowledge the world that was built in the first three films and go off of that. That means we’re probably going to be introduced to two new agents on a new mission, saving the galaxy in some other way.

And no, this is not the Men in Black and 21 Jump Street project that had been rumored for some time. Thankfully, that idea seems to have gone away. Whether this is the same thing as the Men in Black 4 with a female lead is anyone’s guess.

The film is officially being released on May 17, 2019, which puts it in direct competition with John Wick: Chapter 3. The two films have a different enough target audience that they could share the release date — however, Men in Black 3 came out in May of 2012 and didn’t make its budget back at the domestic box office, so this is a risky move.

A risky move and an unnecessary one, that is. Was anyone out there calling for another Men in Black film? The first one was fun, but the second and third entries were never quite able to recapture that element. And seeing how Independence Day: Resurgence turned out without Will Smith, this doesn’t sound all that great.

To top it all off, the last project that Holloway and Marcum’s worked on together was Transformers: The Last Knight. We’re not exactly jumping up and down with confidence based off that fact either.

Everyone on Twitter seems to be of the same mind, as the unnecessary reboots and spinoffs seem to be out of control the past few days:

#MenInBlack with new characters?!?! You're telling me y'all want to ruin Hocus Pocus,

Charlie's Angels

& now Men in Black?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/jr3B8hOBzz — Krystal.Clearr (@KrystalClearr_) September 29, 2017

Sony just slated an untitled #MeninBlack film for May 17, 2019. No further details on cast/director right now. More as it develops. #MIB pic.twitter.com/w0xzW07ESV — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) September 29, 2017

The first Men in Black film was over twenty years ago now, and is based off a comic book of the same name. We’re attaching a the Men in Black rap from the first film below, to try and end this story on a more positive note: