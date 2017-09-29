Tonight on TV: Sept. 29 – Hawaii 5-0, Marvel’s Inhumans, The Exorcist

It’s the first Friday of fall television and the shows tonight on TV have been riddled with controversy.
Hawaii 5-0 has CBS under fire for not acknowledging that its Asian characters were critical to the show therefore not in need of a raise. Daniel Dae Kim is now with Hellboy, another franchise under whitewashing scrutiny, so he landed on his feet in what may end up being a better spot in Hollywood.
Then we have the premiere of Marvel’s Inhumans, which is rumored to be simply awful, especially the CGI – and comic book fans are not the group you want to go head to head with!
Thinking of skipping those? No worries, there’s plenty more to watch tonight on TV!