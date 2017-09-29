Tonight on TV: Sept. 29 – Hawaii 5-0, Marvel’s Inhumans, The Exorcist

It’s the first Friday of fall television and the shows tonight on TV have been riddled with controversy.

Hawaii 5-0 has CBS under fire for not acknowledging that its Asian characters were critical to the show therefore not in need of a raise. Daniel Dae Kim is now with Hellboy, another franchise under whitewashing scrutiny, so he landed on his feet in what may end up being a better spot in Hollywood.

Then we have the premiere of Marvel’s Inhumans, which is rumored to be simply awful, especially the CGI – and comic book fans are not the group you want to go head to head with!

Thinking of skipping those? No worries, there’s plenty more to watch tonight on TV!

It’s the 2-hour series premiere of Marvel’s Inhumans on ABC followed by 20/20.

CBS has the return of MacGuyver, Hawaii 5-0 and Blue Bloods.

Season 17 of Hell’s Kitchen starts tonight, followed by the season premiere of The Exorcist.

Over on Syfy, Z Nation returns for season 4.

HBO has new episodes of Vice and Room 104.