’13 Reasons Why’ stops production due to California wildfires

The popular Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why has shut down production of season 2 due to the devastating wildfires in the Northern California area.

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/nY5vTUfXdo — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 7, 2017

The wildfires have ravaged the Northern California area this week with reports of over 20 wildfires in the area and the most impact has taken place in the Sonoma County area where at least 15 people have died and more than 200 people in Santa Rosa are reported to have lost their homes.

The series films in Vallejo and has delayed production through this Thursday due to the fact that the wildfires have not been contained and the entire area is dealing with thick smoke. They are hoping to resume production this Sunday.

13 Reasons Why was one of the most popular shows of 2017. It is currently one of the highest tweeted shows throughout the year so far. The series is based on the 2007 young adult novel by Jay Asher. The story follows the death of Hannah Baker and the impact her death has on the people around her.

The second season’s release date has yet to be announced but rumors say the next 13 episodes will be released during the first part of 2017.