13 treats that will make you very popular this Halloween

Originally published Oct 23, 2016

For some kids and even some adults, Halloween is the best day of the year. According to CNN in 2015, more than 41 millions of American families celebrate this fun day. Whether it is going trick or treating at shopping centers, neighborhoods or attending Halloween parties, many people enjoy celebrating this by giving and receiving are sorts of loot.

Just knowing that candy and goodies abound make most people happy. Sure, dentists make a killing afterwards, and some nutritionists may scowl, but having one day a year to know that yummy treats are nearly in hand makes most people smile.

But what to choose?

The treat options are as varied as the people buying, or for some making it. Homemade caramel or candy apples, popcorn balls, and other baked goods are especially popular for parties, or in neighborhoods where people know each other.

The candy aisle is filed with options, and almost everyone has their favorite or go-to items. Some treats are more desired than others. Some kids love their Hershey’s bars or Nestle chocolates, while Skittles or Starbust fill others with glee. And gross out options like Jelly Belly BeanBoozled and candy made to look like body parts thrill certain kids. Most kids like the variety of treats they get, though it is rare to see a kid happy to receive a box raisins, a toothbrush, or discounted stale candy that is obviously from 1982.

Candy isn’t the only thing on the thing that needs to be given out in order to be popular. Trick or Treating for UNICEF is once again visible. Also, the Teal Pumpkin Project from Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) is gaining momentum as it is a kind thing to do to have treats for a child who may not be able to enjoy candy.

Here are 13 options that will make you very popular at Halloween parties and for trick or treaters.