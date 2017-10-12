Actress Rose McGowan suspended from Twitter account

Actress Rose McGowan (Charmed, Scream) has been suspended from Twitter after speaking out against Harvey Weinstein and calling out individuals in the Hollywood business for not protecting the victims.

McGowan posted an Instagram message late at night on Oct. 11, which included a screen-shot of Twitter’s reasons for the ban and her caption which reads “TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY”

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY #whywomendontreport A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

The suspension only last 12 hours, but has was placed in effect because McGowan’s tweets we’re “violating” the company’s “rules.”

It’s not entirely certain as to exactly which tweets caused the ban, but McGowan has been vocal in wake of the Harvey Weinstein news that broke last week and has since gone on to call out individuals for remaining passive despite being aware of Weinstein’s misdoings.

One of these individuals is actor Ben Affleck — who she claims knew about the whole debacle.

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Other tweets that McGowan has put out about the matter include:

YOU ALL KNEW pic.twitter.com/5l1t2HWxgT — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017

Bob Weinstein is a POS. They allllll knew. pic.twitter.com/zWJZf52ywq — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017

McGowan has also started a petition that calls for the entire Weinstein production board to resign. She told the Hollywood Reporter “I’m calling on the board to resign effective immediately. And for other men to stop other men when they are being disgusting.”

One thing’s for sure — the Twitter ban is only going to add more fuel to McGowan’s flame. We’re expecting her to return with even more a vengeance for injustice.

The rest of the Twitter-verse seems to stand by her as well, joining her #ROSEARMY once the ban was announced:

BREAKING: Twitter Suspends #BenAffleck. I Kid, They Suspended Sex Harassment VICTIM Rose McGowan For Calling Ben Out.

Disgusting🐍#RoseArmy pic.twitter.com/fd9cCFdWr9 — Deplorable🤠Rāzərbak (@MediaJuggernaut) October 12, 2017

People wonder why it's so hard for women to come forward with their stories and then #RoseMcGowan gets suspended from @Twitter #ROSEARMY — Julia Elizabeth (@julaelizabeth) October 12, 2017

oh no did she threaten to nuke a country we can't have that https://t.co/iHCGeWejKo — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) October 12, 2017

I am so proud of you Rose for calling out the liars in Hollywood that were

& still are protecting a predator I will gladly join #ROSEARMY https://t.co/0pvA8Jr11Q — Mel 🇺🇸 🎃 (@ImJustAMel) October 10, 2017

Twitter has declined to comment on the subject, their reasoning being privacy and security reasons.