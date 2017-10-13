American Music Awards announced – Bruno Mars leads with eight nominations

The nominations for the 45th annual American Music Awards have officially been announced.

Ciara appeared on Good Morning America on the morning of Oct. 12 to present the nominees for six of the major categories. The AMAs have since released the full list.

And Bruno Mars is leading the pack this year, having scored eight nominations. Drake and Ed Sheeran both received nominations as well, and Rihanna, Lady Gaga, The Chainsmokers and Kendrick Lamar are up there in the top nominees as well.

Voting for the AMAS on Billboard.com now begins. Read our full list of the nominees below, go cast your votes right now for who you think should win and then tune in to the live broadcast of the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. (EST) through ABC.

Check out the full list of American Music Awards nominees here:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

James Arthur

Niall Horan

Julia Michaels

Post Malone

Rae Sremmurd

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR:

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”

Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Don’t Wanna Know”

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”

TOUR OF THE YEAR:

Garth Brooks

Coldplay

U2

VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK:

Drake

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK:

Alessia Cara

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK:

Drake, More Life

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

The Weeknd, Starboy

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK:

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY:

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Keith Urban

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY:

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY:

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY:

Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know

Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1

Keith Urban, Ripcord

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY:

Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”

Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, Damn.

Migos, Culture

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP:

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B:

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B:

Beyonce

Kehlani

Rihanna

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B:

Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love!

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

The Weeknd, Starboy

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B:

Khalid, “Location”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

The Weeknd, “Starboy”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK:

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Twenty One Pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY:

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN:

Luis Fonsi

Daddy Yankee

Shakira

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL:

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Chris Tomlin

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM):

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

TOP SOUNDTRACK:

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana

Trolls