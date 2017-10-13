American Music Awards announced – Bruno Mars leads with eight nominations

The nominations for the 45th annual American Music Awards have officially been announced.
Ciara appeared on Good Morning America on the morning of Oct. 12 to present the nominees for six of the major categories. The AMAs have since released the full list.
And Bruno Mars is leading the pack this year, having scored eight nominations. Drake and Ed Sheeran both received nominations as well, and Rihanna, Lady Gaga, The Chainsmokers and Kendrick Lamar are up there in the top nominees as well.
Voting for the AMAS on Billboard.com now begins. Read our full list of the nominees below, go cast your votes right now for who you think should win and then tune in to the live broadcast of the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. (EST) through ABC.
Check out the full list of American Music Awards nominees here:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR:
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”
Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Don’t Wanna Know”
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”
TOUR OF THE YEAR:
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2
VIDEO OF THE YEAR:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK:
Drake
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK:
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK:
Drake, More Life
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
The Weeknd, Starboy
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK:
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY:
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY:
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY:
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY:
Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know
Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1
Keith Urban, Ripcord
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY:
Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”
Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”
Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP:
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, Damn.
Migos, Culture
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP:
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B:
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B:
Beyonce
Kehlani
Rihanna
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B:
Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love!
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
The Weeknd, Starboy
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B:
Khalid, “Location”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
The Weeknd, “Starboy”
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK:
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Twenty One Pilots
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY:
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN:
Luis Fonsi
Daddy Yankee
Shakira
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL:
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM):
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
TOP SOUNDTRACK:
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Trolls