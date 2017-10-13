American Music Awards announced – Bruno Mars leads with eight nominations

American Music Awards

The nominations for the 45th annual American Music Awards have officially been announced.

Ciara appeared on Good Morning America on the morning of Oct. 12 to present the nominees for six of the major categories. The AMAs have since released the full list.

And Bruno Mars is leading the pack this year, having scored eight nominations. Drake and Ed Sheeran both received nominations as well, and Rihanna, Lady Gaga, The Chainsmokers and Kendrick Lamar are up there in the top nominees as well.

Voting for the AMAS on Billboard.com now begins. Read our full list of the nominees below, go cast your votes right now for who you think should win and then tune in to the live broadcast of the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. (EST) through ABC.

Check out the full list of American Music Awards nominees here:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR:
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”
Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Don’t Wanna Know”
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”

TOUR OF THE YEAR:
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2

VIDEO OF THE YEAR:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK:
Drake
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK:
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK:
Drake, More Life
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
The Weeknd, Starboy

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK:
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY:
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY:
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY:
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY:
Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know
Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1
Keith Urban, Ripcord

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY:
Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”
Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”
Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP:
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, Damn.
Migos, Culture

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP:
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B:
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B:
Beyonce
Kehlani
Rihanna

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B:
Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love!
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
The Weeknd, Starboy

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B:
Khalid, “Location”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
The Weeknd, “Starboy”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK:
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Twenty One Pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY:
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN:
Luis Fonsi
Daddy Yankee
Shakira

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL:
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM):
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake

TOP SOUNDTRACK:
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Trolls

