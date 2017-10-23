Anna Faris has already moved on from Chris Pratt

It’s been two months since one of the couples that epitomize #relationshipgoals, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, announced their split and the devastating news that Anna has moved on has arrived.

Anna has been dating Overboard reboot cinematographer Michael Barrett just a month after splitting with Chris.

We’re barely functioning after this breakup and Chris is faring no better.

An insider told Hollywood Life, “One thing he is certain of is that he is still very heartbroken. He thought he was going to be with Anna forever and now that is not happening.”

Anna seems relatively oblivious to Chris’ pain telling People, “There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter.”

As we know, the funniest people are often in the most pain.

One thing is certain, no matter how long it takes Chris to bounce back from this heartbreak, there will be a line of people waiting to kiss his broken heart.