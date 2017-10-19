Arrow Season 6 Episode 1: Recap

In the past five months, Dinah has been promoted to lieutenant. When the bomber is brought into the station, she gets ready to interrogate, but gets called away when Quentin doesn’t show up for the a meeting about the police academy graduation. So she heads off and finds Quentin at a bar staring down shots he wants to take but knows he shouldn’t. Meanwhile back at the station, a guard brings the bomber a soda into which Alex drops a piece of C4 he had in his teeth, blowing a hole in the building that allows Black Siren and a bunch of goons to storm the place and kill and maim a few police officers.

Dinah heads out into the field in her new costume and takes on her nemesis, who makes easy work of her and Quentin. Meanwhile, the rest of Team Arrow trade blows with Black Siren’s goons. Diggle tries to save Rene from one of the goons, but his hand starts trembling and he misses the shot. Rene falls off the bridge and crashes onto a car below, his lung collapsing in the process.

Both Dinah and Diggle opt to track Evil Laurel down instead of telling Oliver the truth. They head to Black Siren’s last known location, where they discover a map of City Hall, which is where the police academy graduation was moved to after the attack on the SCPD station.

Finally, Dinah and Quentin tell Oliver the truth about what happened to Laurel because they realize Laurel is trying get revenge on Quentin for leaving her for dead on the island. Now that they know Laurel’s plan, they come up with one of their own. Felicity and Curtis, both of whom are operating these super tiny bomb-detection devices, accompany Rene, Quentin, and Oliver to the graduation ceremony while Diggle hangs back in the lair to monitor communications.

At this point, everyone’s concerned because no one has attacked the graduation yet. Well, that’s because the graduation wasn’t Black Siren’s target. While most of Team Arrow is at City Hall, Black Siren and her goons launch an assault on the Arrow Cave, where a stage-fright-ridden Diggle is waiting. His tremor returns right as one of the goons is about to finish him off, but luckily the cavalry arrives in time to lend him a hand. Black Siren and Black Canary go head to head again, and it ends in yet another stalemate as Black Siren and Alex manage to escape. “To be continued,” says Black Siren as she leaves.

On her way out, she comes face to face with Quentin and his gun; however, this time Quentin can’t bring himself to pull the trigger. Black Siren taunts him for it, revealing that she would’ve shot him and left him for dead on Lian Yu if their roles had been reversed.

The next day, Oliver heads to the hospital to visit a recovering Rene, whom he gifts with a new custody hearing. Looks like Rene will get another shot at getting his daughter back! Then, he visits his comatose sister and runs into Slade, who drops by to thank Oliver for the information he gave him on his son. Slade is confident they’ll be happily united, but Oliver isn’t so sure given his recent struggles with William. Slade advises him to be patient and warns that one day he’ll have to choose between the person people need him to be and the father his son needs him to be.

That night, Oliver returns home and makes one more attempt to connect with William by apologizing for the role he played in his mother’s death. He also offers to let William stay up late to watch the game tomorrow night. And that’s what finally cracks William’s icy exterior. Unfortunately, this small victory is blunted by a new setback: The media has gotten hold of a photo that shows Oliver in costume and without his mask. His secret identity is not a secret anymore.