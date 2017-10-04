‘Avatar’ sequels cast Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet will be reuniting with director James Cameron.

It was announced yesterday that Kate Winslet has been cast as Ronal in the upcoming Avatar sequels, which will be directed by James Cameron. The two have not worked together since the 1997 box office smash Titanic.

Kate Winslet will reunite with her #Titanic director, James Cameron, for ‘Avatar 2’. pic.twitter.com/FZ8rgzbmqC — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 4, 2017

Cameron mentions he has been wanting to work with Winslet for some time now since their work on Titanic and is happy the two finally get a chance to do another film together.

“Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on ‘Titanic,’ which was one of the most rewarding of my career,” Cameron said. “I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life.”

Avatar 2 started filming last week in California is currently slated for release date of Dec. 18, 2020. They are planning to have three more Avatar sequels that will expand the franchise into the year 2025.

The original Avatar was released back in 2009 and grossed over $760 million domestically and more than $2.7 billion worldwide. Cameron has been working on these sequels for years and it will be interesting to see the talented Winslet in the world of Pandora.

Check out the Academy Award winning actress in the upcoming drama The Mountain Between Us.