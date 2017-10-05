You can download ‘Stranger Things: The Game’ on your phone right now

The release date for season 2 of Stranger Things is getting closer and closer. You’re excited, we’re excited — it seems safe to say that pretty much everyone is excited. To help ease the wait for the much anticipated follow up season, Netflix has created and released a new video game called Stranger Things: The Game that you can download and play on all Apple and Google devices right now.

The game is done in classic 8-Bit style, keeping it in the same vein as the rest of the ‘80s memorabilia that Stranger Things typically represents.

Set in the small town of Hawkins in 1984, players have the opportunity to play as Hopper or any of the children to explore the city and unlock new areas, solve puzzles with each character’s unique abilities and collect as many Eggo Waffles and Gnomes as possible.

The game even goes as far as to re-imagine the show’s retro theme song — listen to the original (again) here, then check out the game to hear their version:

The game is a lot of fun, and is just what we needed to hold us over while we wait.

The much anticipated second season Stranger Things will be released to Netflix on Oct. 27. The series will see the return of David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, as well as welcome in a new cast of characters such as Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings) as Bob Newby and Darce Montgomery (Power Rangers) as Billy.

