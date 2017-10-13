You can now order food from local restaurants through Facebook

You know those times when you’re browsing the internet and you’re also really really hungry, but don’t actually feel like getting up to go get something to eat? Facebook now has a solution for that.

The company announced on Oct. 13 that they are partnering with Delivery.com, EatStreet, DoorDash, ChowNow, Zuppler, Olo and Slice give users the opportunity to order meals straight from Facebook. They’re also teaming up with restaurant chains like Papa John’s, Chipotle, Panera Bread, Jimmy John’s, Denny’s, TGI Friday’s, Five Guys, Jack in the Box, Wingstop and El Pollo Loco.

To start ordering food, all users have to do is open the Explore menu in the Facebook app and click “Start Order.”

Orders, then, can be placed for either take-out or delivery — done through Delivery.com. Those who already have a Delivery.com account can use the same login information, and those who don’t will have to sign up through the FB app.

“Today, we’re taking the time out of finding what you want to eat by officially launching the ability to order food for pick-up or delivery, directly on Facebook,” said Alex Himel, Vice President of Facebook, in a statement. “People already go to Facebook to figure out what to eat by reading about nearby restaurants, and seeing what their friends say about them. So, we’re making it even easier.”

The new feature will also give the option for users to read and write reviews about available restaurants.

The website had reportedly been testing the service for several months and has offered a similar platform through Facebook Messenger, according to CNBC. This is just one of their latest money making features — others including movie listings, instant games, fundraisers and more.

The feature is now live for all users in the U.S. with iOS, Android or desktop devices.