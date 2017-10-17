Carrie Fisher once sent a cow tongue to producer who sexually assaulted her friend

We miss her now more than ever.

In light of all the reports of sexual assault in the film industry that are coming out, Carrie Fisher — who passed away in 2016 — is still fighting for women’s rights from the grave.

Screenwriter Heather Ross gave an interview with 94.9 MIXfm — a radio station in Tucson, Arizona — joining the conversation about sexual assault in Hollywood and telling a story about her own encounter and how Fisher went on a revenge path in her name.

Ross reveled that an unnamed Hollywood executive tried to assault her in his car after he picked her up with the intent to grab dinner and talk business. Ross didn’t reveal who the executive was, but said it was not Harvey Weinstein.

Ross later told Fisher about the encounter. Fisher’s response? A cow tongue.

“About two weeks later,” said Ross in the interview “she sent me a message online and said, ‘I just saw *blank* at Sony studios, I knew he would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow.”

When Ross asked her friend what was in the box, Fisher said: “It was a cow tongue from Jerry’s Famous Deli in Westwood with a note that said, ‘If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!’”

That’s the Carrie Fisher we all knew and loved. Also props for Ross for coming forward with this story, as numerous women have recently been sharing their experiences on sexual harassment and are demanding change.

Carrie Fisher continuing to scorch sexual predators from beyond the grave is my 2017 Mood 🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/micE0vASiw — Krys➡️CHAOSWEDDING🔥 (@Krys) October 16, 2017

Fisher was never known for holding back her thoughts and opinions, and we love her for it. Her children, siblings, friends and co-workers all keep her memory alive by telling stories of her courage and sophistication.

Ross ended the story by saying “That’s just how she was. She stood up for people…she spoke out and she put things out there in your face.”