Coldplay and Peter Buck pay tribute to Tom Petty with ‘Free Fallin’ cover

Monday saw the unfortunate loss of one of the most influential musicians of the 80s and 90s, rock legend Tom Petty, who passed away at 66. Following his death, Coldplay, who was playing a show in Portland, Oregon, invited former REM guitarist Peter Buck on stage to perform a rendition of the 1989 Tom Petty classic, “Free Fallin.”

The video was posted on Coldplay’s Twitter account, which you can watch here:

Following the minute of silence, Peter Buck joined the band for this wonderful rendition of Freefalling by Tom Petty.

R42

Prior to the tribute, Coldplay’s show began with a minute of silence out of respect for Petty and also the 59 people who were tragically killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Monday was a rough day.

This evening's Portland show began with a minute's silence. The entire arena lit only by people's phones.

When words fail, sometimes quiet is the most eloquent.

R42

Chris Martin (lead singer of Coldplay) and Peter Buck weren’t the only ones to express their sadness after the passing of Petty. Bob Dylan told Rolling Stone that he “thought the world of Tom. He was a great performer, full of light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him.” Other artists such as Cage the Elephant, Travis Barker and Courtney Love Cobain also expressed their sorrow, among many more.

So saddened to hear of @tompetty passing. He's was such sweet person to us and a once in a lifetime artist. — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) October 2, 2017

"I wanna write her name in the sky

I'm gonna free fall out into nothing

Gonna leave this world for a while" Rest in peace Tom Petty 💔 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) October 3, 2017

RIP Tom Petty 🙁 Such a shitty day — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) October 2, 2017

Check out the original rendition of Petty’s “Free Fallin” here. Or, do what we’re doing and put on the full album of Full Moon Fever in the background of whatever it is you have to do today.