David Fincher speaks about a second season of ‘Mindhunter’

David Fincher’s (Fight Club, Seven, Gone Girl) new Netflix show Mindhunter has only been out for 10 days, but details are already coming forward on a second season.

Mindhunter is a show that you absolutely need to binge race as soon as you possible can. Starring Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Frozen) and Holt McCallany as FBI agents in the 1970’s, the show is based off a true crime novel that follows the two of them delving into the psychology of criminal behavior. Basically, they travel around the country interviewing serial killers (a term that they came up with), trying to understand what makes them do and then using that information to solve crimes along the way. It’s an incredibly well made show, only ten episodes long and is well worth your time.

“For me, I think David and the writers did such a good job of…I don’t think that anyone in the show is ever wrong,” said Groff via CinemaBlend, when asked about the first season. “Holden [his character], yes, certainly gets a little full of himself and maybe because I’m playing him I have more empathy for me. But in my mind, nothing that he has said or done, nothing that Wendy has said or done, nothing that Bill Trench has said or done, is wrong. They’re all kind of right in their own way.”

Now, given how well the first season was received, attention turns towards whether or not a second season will emerge. And by the looks of it, all signs are saying yes.

While Netflix hasn’t officially made an announcement, rumors have been flying for the past six months that the show would be more than a one-off season. Fincher recently spoke to Billboard, saying that “Next year, we’re looking at the Atlanta child murders, so we’ll have a lot more African-American music, which will be nice. The music will evolve. It’s intended to support what’s happening with the show and for the show to evolve radically between seasons.”

That seems like pretty good confirmation that the show is coming back, and with Fincher once again involved with the project — which is an absolute must.

His comments are, however, somewhat surprising to those who have finished Mindhunter. Throughout the season, they’re constantly setting up an ADT Security employee named Dennis — aka the BTK Killer Dennis Rader — who we all naturally assumed would be the focus of a second season. Yet, Rader operated in Kansas City, not Atlanta.

Regardless, Fincher clearly has a plan to go forward with more Mindhunter (Screen Rant is reporting that he’s hoping they get five seasons out of the show), and we’re all in for whatever creepy footage he wants to show us next.

Watch the first trailer for Mindhunter here and let us know what you thought about the first season, as well as what you would want out of a second season, in the comments below.