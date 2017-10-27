Is Ellen Degeneres’ Happy Birthday post to Katy Perry offensive?

If she was a white man it would be.

Katy Perry turned 33 on Wednesday and her friend Ellen DeGeneres posted a funny comment on Twitter to celebrate the day.

The comedian referenced a lyric from Perry’s song ‘Birthday.’ in her post which reads, “Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons!”

Not everyone is amused.

Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons! pic.twitter.com/w84DMphK3V — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2017

In the midst of the continuous sexual assault charges against white men in Hollywood, the fact that DeGeneres is openly ogling Perry while her wife, Portia de Rossi laughs has brought concerns of a double standard. It seems, because Ellen is a woman – a lesbian who it can be argued is as interested in sex with women as the men being accused of assault are – the sexual nuance of the post is being brushed off.

How is this acceptable with everything going on in Hollywood. If it was a man he would be blasted. Oh, that’s right she is lesbian. #unreal — Jeremy Rist (@jMOTOrist) October 25, 2017

Others are taking it as a group of friends teasing eachother, as humans tend to do.

Not double standard when they r friends and play that way with ea other, another thing is unwarranted comments or jokes from a boss. — #fightback (@mercedesv76) October 25, 2017

But the bigger question remains – is a post like this okay because the person on the receiving end approves of it? At what point is it just not all fun and games anymore?

It’s not a double standard. If the advance is unwanted, it’s harassment. The receiver of the comment dictates what it is. — Jen Dewey (@jendew400) October 26, 2017

That big question will be something we as a society will have to find an answer for.

