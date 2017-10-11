Eminem freestyles anti-Trump anthem for BET Awards

In probably one of the most aggressive anti-Trump speeches to date, rapper Eminem took to the mic at the BET Awards calling out President Donald Trump on prominent issues in the news.

According to People, the storm of words was delivered in a Detroit parking lot, with a group of people in the background.

In a four and a half minute cypher, Eminem touched on Puerto Rico, Nevada, the NFL, North Korea, racism and white supremacy.

There are numerous pauses, where he seemingly edits himself before continuing on.

“But this is his form of distraction, plus he gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada. All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.”

The rapper went so far as to address his own fans, the ones who are Trump supporters telling them “F–k you.”

Reactions are unsurprisingly mixed.

Greatest literature of all-time:

1) Letter From Birmingham Jail

2) Eminem in the BET CYPHER — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 11, 2017

Are we even a little surprised that #Eminem ran his mouth?

🙄 Celebrities can keep talking, we keep #winning 🇺🇸#MAGAhttps://t.co/7KjruUGfiT — Rose 🌹Taylor (@RealRoseTaylor) October 11, 2017

Check out “The Storm” here: