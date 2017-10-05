‘Fast and Furious 9’ changes release date

The latest installment of the highly popular Fast and the Furious franchise is being delayed a year.

Universal announced Wednesday that Fast and Furious 9 will be released on April 10, 2020. The original release date was scheduled for April 19, 2019. The film is still searching for a director. James Wan directed Furious 7 and F. Gary Gray directed this past spring’s The Fate of the Furious.

The Fate of the Furious was released this past April and grossed almost $230 million domestically and ended up grossing over $1.2 million worldwide. The majority of the cast will be returning, although it is unsure if Dwayne Johnson (who plays Luke Hobbs) will be returning.

It was announce shortly after the release of The Fate of the Furious that Universal was working on a spinoff with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. It has been rumored that this film could be released in 2019.

Fast and Furious 10 is currently slated to be released on April 2, 2021. It is uncertain whether the change of the ninth film will cause a delay for the tenth (and possibly) final film of the franchise.