Final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ will feature longer episodes

We’re not complaining.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones has already announced that it would be the most expensive season yet, and that they may be potentially shooting multiple endings to stop the spread of spoilers. Now, the final season is gracing us with another announcement, saying each of the six episodes will likely all be over an hour.

Season 8 of #GameOfThrones will see each episode get a $15 million budget. Winter is going to be epic! pic.twitter.com/awc4IpNXRk — ANEeSD (@aneesdadabhay) September 28, 2017

Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos, spoke with TV Guide about the upcoming season. He said “[The episodes are] definitely going to be bigger and what I hear is longer. We’re filming right up until the summer. When you think about it, up until last season we’d have six months to do ten episodes, so we’re [doing] way more than that for six episodes. So that obviously will translate into longer episodes.”

Cunningham also said that the filming and shooting for Season 8 is going to take them a longer time than any other season.

RELATED: There are now FIVE ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series in the works

While this news isn’t all that surprising, it sure is exciting. Season 7 was only seven episodes long, but they did a lot in that timeframe and made one of their best seasons yet. We’re not entirely sure how they’re going to find a way to wrap-up everything in Westros in just six separate episodes, but we can’t wait to find out and making them longer definitely helps.

“Game of Thrones is not like any other show,” said Cunningham in the same interview with TV Guide. “You basically put your life on hold when you start shooting.” Later he ads, “It’s a dream job. I mean, you people don’t want this to end, imagine how I feel. My accountant is crapping himself at the moment!”

RELATED: Ed Sheeran knows that you don’t want to see him return to ‘Game of Thrones’

As of now, HBO has not yet released official episode runtimes, titles or a release date — although we’ve been promised sometime in 2018. We do know that filming begins in the next couple of weeks, and that they will be shooting up until the end of summer. That’s a long time, which means we have to find a way to patiently wait — as hard as that may be.