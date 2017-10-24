Finn Wolfhard fires agents after sexual assault accusations emerge

Finn Wolfhard, the 14-year-old actor who rose to fame through Stranger Things and It, has left his talent agency, APA, after sexual assault allegations arose against his agent, Tyler Grasham.

Former child actor Blaise Godbe Lipman, now 28 years old, says that Grasham assaulted him while intoxicated ten years ago. On Oct. 17, he posted his about experience on Facebook:

Following Lipman’s accusation, TV and film editor Lucas Ozarowski came forward with allegations against Grasham, saying:

Ozarowski told The Hollywood Reporter that “I’d like to state that I have nothing against APA or Tyler’s clientele. I wish them all the best through this tough time. Also I am thankful for the women who have come out against Harvey Weinstein. I do not wish to overshadow their struggle. Women, I believe, have it much worse in this industry and I hope this can lead to a sweeping wake-up call in the industry on all sides.”

It’s no coincidence that this reports against Grasham surfaced around the same time as the Weinstein charges. Despite how terrible the situation is, the incident has inspired people working in Hollywood to find the courage to speak out. Lipman, via Deadline, said: “The positive thing about the attention the Weinstein scandal has had, is it’s no longer about Harvey. The conversation has moved on to the size of this epidemic and how to dismantle the system that protects these predators. And it’s given space and courage for victims to speak up, against their abuse. This is bigger than Weinstein.”

And now Finn Wolfhard is making it known that, even despite his young age, he won’t stand for the injustice either. As of now, he has yet to sign on with a new agency but The Hollywood Reporter is saying that CAA, WME, UTA and Paradigm are all interested in attaining Wolfhard’s business.

As for APA, they told Deadline that “APA takes these allegations extremely seriously and is investigating this matter.” They are reportedly engaging an independent investigator to look further into the matters, and aren’t disclosing any further personnel matters.

