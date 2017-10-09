First look: Hulu’s Stephen King inspired show ‘Castle Rock’

We have a few questions.

Hulu has unveiled the first official look into their new upcoming series Castle Rock — a show that’s based around the extended Stephen King universe.

The trailer is only one minute and 15 seconds long, and any specific details we’re given about the show are sparse. However — we do see a couple of potentially important images; including a missing child poster, a video-tape that’s been lit on fire and the obvious Shawshank Sate Prison vehicle sinking into a lake.

The show is being written by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, and is said to be done in the spirit of King’s work. This will include characters, locations, themes and plot elements from past King novels such as Needful Things, The Dead Zone, Cujo and more.

The show also features a cast of actors and actresses who have also appeared in past King adaptations — although they will seemingly not be reprising their roles in Castle Rock and instead be portraying completely different characters. Melanie Lynskey, who appeared in the mini-series Rose Red, seems to be a central character; Sissy Spacek, who played the iconic role of the troubled teen in Carrie, plays a character named Ruth Deaver; Bill Skarsgård, who has gotten all kinds of praise for his recent performance as Pennywise in It, is thrown in there as well.

Sissy Spacek spoke out during the Comic-Con panel, via Deadline, saying: “I was afraid I might never have the opportunity to do something this twisted again. It’s kind of an homage to Stephen King — And I owe Stephen King a lot.”

J.J. Abrams is attached as the executive producer, with his production company Bad Robot also attached to the product.

We’re not entirely sure what to expect out of Castle Rock. An extended Stephen King universe sounds like a great premise for a television series and has plenty of potential. On the other hand, King’s works are being adapted left and right — It, Gerald’s Game and 1922 all being released in the past few months, with even more on the way — it’s possible this whole world could get confusing.

Of course, we’re still going to be watching it when it’s released in 2018 to find out for ourselves. Apart from the King alumni, the show will also star André Holland (Moonlight), Scott Glenn (The Leftovers, Daredevil) and Jane Levy (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe).

Watch the trailer here, and let us know in the comments below if you’re going to be watching Castle Rock once Hulu releases it.