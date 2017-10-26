George H.W. Bush’s office releases statements after assault allegations

Yesterday actress Heather Lind accused former president George H.W. Bush of inappropriately touching her at an event in 2014. Today, his office released this statement:

“At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures. To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner. Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate. To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely.”

Lind’s accusation came just days after Mr. Bush joined his son and other former presidents, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama at a Texas Hurricane Relief Concert. The photos of the presidents together triggered her memory of a moment when she too stood next to a president.

Lind’s now-removed Instagram post said, “…when I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo.

“He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again.”

Lind’s story is just one of many since accusations against Harvey Weinstein began to be taken seriously.

Read Lind’s full statement: